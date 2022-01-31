Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of March to US$0.25, which will be 150% higher than last year. This takes the annual payment to 1.4% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Wells Fargo's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, Wells Fargo was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 22.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 18%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NYSE:WFC Historic Dividend January 31st 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.48 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.3% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

We Could See Wells Fargo's Dividend Growing

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see Wells Fargo has been growing its earnings per share at 5.3% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Wells Fargo's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Wells Fargo will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Wells Fargo that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

