News & Insights

Markets
WFC.PRC

Wells Fargo's Class A Preferred Stock Series CC Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

August 22, 2024 — 02:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Class A Preferred Stock Series CC (Symbol: WFC.PRC) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0938), with shares changing hands as low as $19.84 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.41% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRC was trading at a 20.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.38% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of WFC.PRC shares, versus WFC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for WFC.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Wells Fargo & Co's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Class A Preferred Stock Series CC:

WFC.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Wells Fargo & Co's 4.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Class A Preferred Stock Series CC (Symbol: WFC.PRC) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WFC) are up about 1.3%.

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NETL
 HMT Split History
 TDVG Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WFC.PRC
WFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.