Wells Fargo's chief risk officer to leave -memo

Credit: REUTERS/JIM YOUNG

Wells Fargo & Co Chief Risk Officer Mandy Norton will retire in June, according to a memo seen by Reuters that said the bank will name a successor in coming weeks.

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N Chief Risk Officer Mandy Norton will retire in June, according to a memo seen by Reuters that said the bank will name a successor in coming weeks.

Norton became chief risk officer in June of 2018, joining from JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, according to the bank's website.

The news was earlier reported by Bloomberg.

"Under (Norton's) leadership, we have made tremendous progress, and our risk organization is completely different from what existed when she arrived," Wells Fargo Chief Executive Charlie Scharff wrote in a memo to staff on Tuesday.

"Mandy has strengthened all areas of risk management – financial and non-financial – and enabled heightened oversight of our lines of business, with Chief Risk Officers aligned to each one," Scharff wrote.

