Wells Fargo (XTRA:NWT) Price Target Increased by 6.14% to 58.72

The average one-year price target for Wells Fargo (XTRA:NWT) has been revised to 58.72 / share. This is an increase of 6.14% from the prior estimate of 55.32 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.57 to a high of 67.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.64% from the latest reported closing price of 53.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo. This is an increase of 182 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWT is 0.65%, an increase of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 3,210,153K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 117,252K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,133K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWT by 12.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 113,954K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,227K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWT by 7.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 113,841K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,447K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWT by 12.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 88,717K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,936K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWT by 7.35% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 81,394K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

