Wells Fargo wins Fed acceptance for overhaul plan tied to cap - Bloomberg News

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Fed officials have privately signaled to Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N that they have accepted its proposal for overhauling risk management and governance, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The approval is a key step in getting the regulatory asset cap lifted, which has hindered Wells Fargo's growth since 2018.

Shares in the bank jumped 6% on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Imani Moise in New York; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.