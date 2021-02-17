US Markets
WFC

Wells Fargo wins Fed acceptance for overhaul plan tied to cap - Bloomberg News

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Fed officials have privately signaled to Wells Fargo & Co that they have accepted its proposal for overhauling risk management and governance, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Fed officials have privately signaled to Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N that they have accepted its proposal for overhauling risk management and governance, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The approval is a key step in getting the regulatory asset cap lifted, which has hindered Wells Fargo's growth since 2018.

Shares in the bank jumped 6% on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Imani Moise in New York; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters