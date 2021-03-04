US Markets
Wells Fargo will grant paid time off for vaccine appointments- memo

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

March 4 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N said on Thursday it will give all employees up to 8 hours of paid time off to accommodate COVID-19 vaccine appointments, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

"While we understand that choosing to be vaccinated is a personal decision, we encourage you to consider getting the vaccine when it's available to you," head of human resources David Galloreese said in the memo sent to all employees.

The bank is also expanding its program to provide free coronavirus testing to employees. Starting Monday, employees at the bank's 25 largest hubs will have access to on-site testing while other employees reporting to the office can request that self-testing kits be sent to their home free of charge.

