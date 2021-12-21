US Markets
Wells Fargo will announce new plans for full employee return in the new year -statement

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N said on Tuesday it has delayed its plans for employees to return to the office "given the changing external environment," according to a statement.

The bank said it will announce new plans for a full return in the new year.

