Wells Fargo will announce new plans for full employee return in the new year -statement

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N said on Tuesday it has delayed its plans for employees to return to the office "given the changing external environment," according to a statement.

The bank said it will announce new plans for a full return in the new year.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

