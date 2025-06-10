Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Wells Fargo (WFC) ended the recent trading session at $75.45, demonstrating a -1.32% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had gained 2.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.29%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Wells Fargo in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 14, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.41, reflecting a 6.02% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.75 billion, indicating a 0.27% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.84 per share and revenue of $83.57 billion, which would represent changes of +8.75% and +1.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Wells Fargo. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% lower. Wells Fargo currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Wells Fargo is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.08. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.9.

Meanwhile, WFC's PEG ratio is currently 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WFC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

