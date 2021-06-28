Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $45.79, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had lost 0.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.34%.

WFC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, up 240.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.75 billion, down 0.48% from the year-ago period.

WFC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.87 per share and revenue of $71.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +843.9% and -1.77%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for WFC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.76% higher. WFC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note WFC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.99, so we one might conclude that WFC is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that WFC has a PEG ratio of 1.18 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

