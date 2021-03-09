Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $38.13, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.69%.

Coming into today, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had gained 15.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.26%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from WFC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 14, 2021. In that report, analysts expect WFC to post earnings of $0.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5800%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.37 billion, down 1.94% from the year-ago period.

WFC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $69.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +526.83% and -3.31%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WFC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.01% higher. WFC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note WFC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.08.

Also, we should mention that WFC has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WFC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

