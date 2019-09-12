Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Wells Fargo (WFC) closed the most recent trading day at $48.65, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had gained 11.1% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99% in that time.

WFC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect WFC to post earnings of $1.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.73 billion, down 5.53% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.77 per share and revenue of $83.39 billion, which would represent changes of +11.45% and -3.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WFC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% lower. WFC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note WFC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.34.

It is also worth noting that WFC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.42 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

