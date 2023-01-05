Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

Wells Fargo (WFC) closed the most recent trading day at $42.42, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had gained 0.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Wells Fargo as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 13, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, down 53.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.83 billion, down 4.92% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wells Fargo should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.84% higher. Wells Fargo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Wells Fargo is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.82.

Investors should also note that WFC has a PEG ratio of 0.83 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WFC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

