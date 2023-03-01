Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $46.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 15.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had lost 0.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.53%.

Wells Fargo will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Wells Fargo is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.41 billion, up 16.02% from the year-ago period.

WFC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $80.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +53.18% and +8.65%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wells Fargo should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.03% lower within the past month. Wells Fargo is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Wells Fargo currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.72, so we one might conclude that Wells Fargo is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that WFC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WFC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

