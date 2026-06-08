Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Wells Fargo (WFC) closed the most recent trading day at $80.96, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.86%.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender's stock has climbed by 8.33% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 1.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Wells Fargo in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 14, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.71, showcasing a 11.04% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $21.65 billion, reflecting a 3.98% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $87.56 billion, which would represent changes of +8.92% and +4.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Wells Fargo. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. Wells Fargo is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Wells Fargo's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.39, which means Wells Fargo is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that WFC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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