Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Wells Fargo (WFC) was down 2.05% at $75.93. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had lost 4.88% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Wells Fargo in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.71, marking a 11.04% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $21.65 billion, indicating a 3.98% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $87.56 billion, which would represent changes of +8.92% and +4.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Wells Fargo. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher. At present, Wells Fargo boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Wells Fargo currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.33. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.86.

It is also worth noting that WFC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 0.92 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.