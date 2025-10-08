Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Wells Fargo (WFC) closed the most recent trading day at $79.73, moving -1.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had gained 0.47% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.68%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Wells Fargo in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 14, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.54, showcasing a 1.32% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.17 billion, up 3.95% from the prior-year quarter.

WFC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.06 per share and revenue of $83.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.85% and +1.42%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wells Fargo. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.93% higher. As of now, Wells Fargo holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.79.

Meanwhile, WFC's PEG ratio is currently 1.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.49 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.