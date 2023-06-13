Wells Fargo (WFC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.82, changing hands as high as $43.34 per share. Wells Fargo & Co shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WFC's low point in its 52 week range is $35.25 per share, with $48.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.02. The WFC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.