Wells Fargo (WFC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Wells Fargo (WFC) ended the recent trading session at $73.15, demonstrating a +1.09% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.52%.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender's stock has dropped by 5.01% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of Wells Fargo will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 14, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.41, marking a 6.02% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.74 billion, up 0.25% from the year-ago period.

WFC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.85 per share and revenue of $83.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.94% and +1.54%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wells Fargo should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.5% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Wells Fargo holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Wells Fargo is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.38. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.39 of its industry.

We can also see that WFC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

