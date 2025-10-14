Wells Fargo (WFC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Wells Fargo (WFC) reported $21.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. EPS of $1.73 for the same period compares to $1.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.19 billion, representing a surprise of +1.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 65% compared to the 63.4% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 65% compared to the 63.4% average estimate based on seven analysts. Return on assets (ROA) - Financial Ratios : 1.1% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 1.1% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on seven analysts. Net loan charge-offs as a % of average total loans (annualized) : 0.4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.

: 0.4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.5%. Net interest margin on a taxable-equivalent basis : 2.6% versus 2.7% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 2.6% versus 2.7% estimated by seven analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $1832.51 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1780.11 billion.

: $1832.51 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1780.11 billion. Return on equity (ROE) - Financial Ratios : 12.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 12.2%.

: 12.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 12.2%. Book value per common share : $52.30 versus $51.65 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $52.30 versus $51.65 estimated by six analysts on average. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans : 1.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.5%.

: 1.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.5%. Total nonperforming assets : $7.83 billion compared to the $8.1 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $7.83 billion compared to the $8.1 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Net loan charge-offs : $942 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion.

: $942 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 7.7% versus 7.9% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 7.7% versus 7.9% estimated by four analysts on average. Total nonaccrual loans: $7.61 billion versus $7.92 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Wells Fargo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Wells Fargo have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

