Wells Fargo (WFC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Wells Fargo (WFC) reported $20.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. EPS of $1.33 for the same period compares to $1.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27, the EPS surprise was +4.72%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wells Fargo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $1,755.98 billion compared to the $1,727.53 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $1,755.98 billion compared to the $1,727.53 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 64% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 64.5%.

: 64% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 64.5%. Return on assets (ROA) - Financial Ratios : 1% compared to the 1% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 1% compared to the 1% average estimate based on seven analysts. Return on equity (ROE) - Financial Ratios : 11.5% compared to the 10.8% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 11.5% compared to the 10.8% average estimate based on seven analysts. Book value per common share : $47.01 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $47.08.

: $47.01 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $47.08. Net interest margin on a taxable-equivalent basis : 2.8% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 2.8% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on seven analysts. Net loan charge-offs as a % of average total loans : 0.6% versus 0.5% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 0.6% versus 0.5% estimated by six analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $8.65 billion versus $8.91 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $8.65 billion versus $8.91 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Total net loan charge-offs : $1.30 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion.

: $1.30 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. Total nonaccrual loans : $8.43 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.91 billion.

: $8.43 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.91 billion. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans : 1.6% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1.6% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on four analysts. Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) - Standardized Approach: 11% compared to the 11.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Wells Fargo have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

