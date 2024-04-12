Wells Fargo (WFC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Wells Fargo (WFC) reported $20.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. EPS of $1.26 for the same period compares to $1.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.16 billion, representing a surprise of +3.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wells Fargo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Balance - Total earning assets : $1,758.40 billion versus $1,756.22 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $1,758.40 billion versus $1,756.22 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Return on average assets (ROA) : 1% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 1% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on seven analysts. Return on average equity (ROE) : 10.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 9.3%.

: 10.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 9.3%. Book value Per common share : $46.40 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $46.73.

: $46.40 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $46.73. Net interest margin on a taxable-equivalent basis : 2.8% versus 2.8% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 2.8% versus 2.8% estimated by seven analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 69% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 67.6%.

: 69% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 67.6%. Net loan charge-offs as a % of average total loans : 0.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.

: 0.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.5%. Total nonperforming assets : $8.24 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.87 billion.

: $8.24 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $8.87 billion. Total net loan charge-offs : $1.15 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.15 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Total nonaccrual loans : $8.08 billion compared to the $8.79 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $8.08 billion compared to the $8.79 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans : 1.6% versus 1.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1.6% versus 1.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1): 11.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.3%.

Shares of Wells Fargo have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

