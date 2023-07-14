Wells Fargo (WFC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Wells Fargo (WFC) reported $20.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.6%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.27 billion, representing a surprise of +1.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wells Fargo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Balance - Total earning assets : $1,719.71 billion compared to the $1,698.19 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $1,719.71 billion compared to the $1,698.19 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Return on average equity (ROE) : 11.4% compared to the 10.36% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 11.4% compared to the 10.36% average estimate based on seven analysts. Net interest margin on a taxable-equivalent basis : 3.09% compared to the 3.06% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 3.09% compared to the 3.06% average estimate based on seven analysts. Book value Per common share : $43.87 versus $44 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $43.87 versus $44 estimated by seven analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 64% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 64.9%.

: 64% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 64.9%. Return on average assets (ROA) : 1.05% versus 0.96% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 1.05% versus 0.96% estimated by six analysts on average. Net loan charge-offs as a % of average total loans : 0.32% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 0.32% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Total nonperforming assets : $7.02 billion versus $6.46 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $7.02 billion versus $6.46 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Total nonaccrual loans : $6.89 billion versus $6.39 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $6.89 billion versus $6.39 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Total net loan charge-offs : $764 million compared to the $681.21 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $764 million compared to the $681.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) : 10.7% versus 10.73% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 10.7% versus 10.73% estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 8.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.41%.

Shares of Wells Fargo have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.