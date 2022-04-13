Wells Fargo (WFC) Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

First quarter earnings season kicks off this week with several money center banks reporting their results. Not surprisingly, due to the prospects of higher interest rates, bank stocks have outperformed several other sectors in the first three months of the year.

One of the major industry heavyweights will be Wells Fargo (WFC), which has outperformed shares of Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Goldman Sachs (GS) in the previous 52-week period and year-to-date. It has also beaten the S&P 500 index in both spans. With the Fed recently introducing the first of many expected interest rate hikes this year, investors are now more willing to look beyond the Wells Fargo's legacy issues and focus on its long-term potential. But will the bank’s first quarter results, due out before the open on Thursday, justify its outperformance?

The quarterly figures released from banks likely won’t be stellar, despite the lift anticipated from higher interest rates. On a year-over-year basis, bank earnings for Q1 are expected to drop by more than 8% in 2022, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. That’s because in 2021 banks benefited from releasing reserves which drove 2021 profits higher. Bank balance sheets also benefited credit loss allowances due to the impact of pandemic.

In the case of Wells Fargo, while there are still plenty of challenges to overcome, 2022 is poised to be a pivotal year. Not only has Wells Fargo’s charge-offs and core provisioning improved over the past few quarters, metrics such as adjusted expenses are also trending in the right direction, helping to bolster its balance sheet. There’s also the $20 billion worth of buybacks the bank is expected to execute over the next twelve months. Having already beaten analyst EPS expectations in seven of the previous eight quarters, Wells Fargo on Thursday can answer the question as to whether the worst is finally behind it.

For the three months that ended March, analysts expect Wells Fargo to earn 80 cents per share on revenue of $17.79 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $1.02 per share on revenue of $18.06 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to decline 17% year over year to $3.99 per share, while full-year revenue of $74.1 billion would decline 5.6% year over year.

The year-over-year projected decline in both the top and bottom lines might seem discouraging. But much of that is attributable to the Fed’s accommodative monetary policies which in 2021 helped banks adjust for weak loan demand and downbeat net interest margin as well as the overall pressures weak interest rates have had on their lending businesses. For Wells Fargo, the once-troubled bank continues to demonstrate meaning operational improvements thanks to, among other things, strong balance sheet and reduction in loan loss provisions.

Wells Fargo’s adjusted expenses are also trending in the right direction, helping to drive quarterly earnings. In the fourth quarter, EPS of $1.25 best estimates by 25 cents, while revenue of $20.86 billion topped forecasts by more than $2 billion, thanks to strength in its consumer banking, commercial banking and investment banking segments. During the quarter, the bank’s Q4 EPS included a 18-cent net gain on the divestment of its Corporate Trust Services business and Wells Fargo Asset Management.

Combined with declines in expenses and noticeable gains in its efficiency initiatives, Wells Fargo appears to be a solid footing. On Thursday, it will need to show that it can build on its recent success.

