Wells Fargo (WFC) Price Target Increased by 6.15% to 63.51

The average one-year price target for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has been revised to 63.51 / share. This is an increase of 6.15% from the prior estimate of 59.83 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 49.29 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.59% from the latest reported closing price of 56.41 / share.

Wells Fargo Declares $0.35 Dividend

On January 23, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 2, 2024 received the payment on March 1, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $56.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.83%, the lowest has been 0.72%, and the highest has been 8.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.82 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo. This is an increase of 182 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFC is 0.65%, an increase of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 3,210,169K shares. The put/call ratio of WFC is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 117,252K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,133K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 12.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 113,954K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,227K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 7.39% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 113,841K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,447K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 12.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 88,717K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,936K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 7.35% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 81,394K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. It provides a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through its four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities it serves, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.

