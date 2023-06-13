Wells Fargo (WFC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $42.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.96% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 8.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had gained 7.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wells Fargo as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 14, 2023. On that day, Wells Fargo is projected to report earnings of $1.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 71.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.21 billion, up 18.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $80.31 billion, which would represent changes of +52.55% and +8.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wells Fargo should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Wells Fargo is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Wells Fargo has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.74 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.

Investors should also note that WFC has a PEG ratio of 0.86 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.17 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

