Wells Fargo (WFC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Wells Fargo (WFC) closed the most recent trading day at $40.12, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had lost 11.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 8.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wells Fargo as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 15, 2022. On that day, Wells Fargo is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 39.13%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.74 billion, down 12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $73.41 billion, which would represent changes of -18.79% and -5.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wells Fargo. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.01% lower within the past month. Wells Fargo is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Wells Fargo is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.64, so we one might conclude that Wells Fargo is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, WFC's PEG ratio is currently 0.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

