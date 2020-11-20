Wells Fargo (WFC) Offers Secure Virtual Card Payments System

Wells Fargo & Company WFC recently introduced a new virtual payment system to ensure smooth transactions for its corporate customers, as due to the pandemic demand for online payment modes has increased drastically.

The new process will allow clients to digitally pay invoices through the WellsOne Virtual Card Payments service. The service will be available to WellsOne Commercial Card customers.

Customers will be required to send payment instructions electronically from their enterprise resource planning system. The system will then generate a one-time virtual number tied to a commercial card account for every card payment to be made. Finally, the specified payment amount will be transferred through a digital secure channel to the supplier for payment processing.

Along with this, the Wall Street biggie provides an automated, straight-through processing option, under which its clients can send virtual card payments directly to their suppliers’ banks. It is expected to speed up the payments process by allowing customers to control payment timing and not make them dependent on suppliers to process the payments.

Mary Mazzochi, senior vice president and manager of the Commercial Card product suite at Wells Fargo said, “Unlike paper checks, our virtual card service provides more transparent, precise payment timing to help optimize working capital, and added controls like single-use numbers help further mitigate the risk of fraud.”

Other features provided by the WellsOne Virtual Card Payments service include enhanced reporting, which identifies exceptions, monitors credit balances and flags items that require repair. Also, it offers a robust audit trail, expanded search options along with access to 24 months of reporting data.

The stock has gained 6.7% in the past six months compared with 21.2% growth for the industry.

