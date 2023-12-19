Wells Fargo (WFC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Wells Fargo (WFC) standing at $50.09, reflecting a +0.87% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.68%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.66%.

The the stock of biggest U.S. mortgage lender has risen by 16.06% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 7.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Wells Fargo in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 12, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.23, signifying an 83.58% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.29 billion, up 3.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.22 per share and revenue of $82.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +66.24% and +11.74%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wells Fargo should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% lower. Right now, Wells Fargo possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Wells Fargo is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.51. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.21.

We can additionally observe that WFC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.