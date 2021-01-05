Wells Fargo (WFC) in Restructuring Mode, May Expand Investment Arm

Banks are jumping on the bandwagon of streamlining operations to revive profitability amid the pandemic. Wells Fargo WFC, the third largest U.S. bank in terms of assets, is not an exception.



With the latest move, the bank is likely to expand its investment banking operations in the coming years, per Bloomberg. This segment, particularly, includes equity and debt underwriting, along with advisory services on mergers and acquisitions to corporate clients. The strategic actions are part of CEO Charles Scharf’s strategy to revamp the bank.



“We, obviously, on the investment-banking side don’t have the same market share that we have on the commercial-banking side,” Jon Weiss, head of the corporate and investment-banking business, said in an interview. “The opportunity that we have is to narrow that gap,” Weis added. Notably, per the source, Wells Fargo holds the ninth position in capital markets with peers, including JPMorganJPM, Bank of America BAC and Citigroup C, among the top four.



Though investment banking fees constitute a small part of total revenues (5.8% of total non-interest income as of Sep 30, 2020), the bank excels on commercial banking with middle-market clients. Therefore, revamping of investment banking operations will be aided by the bank’s existing relationships in the market.

Conclusion

Since the breakout of the bogus account openings scandal in late 2016, Wells Fargo has been involved in a number of probes and lawsuits, which have kept its expense level elevated and eroded earnings. Moreover, the bank’s assets position has been capped at $1.95 billion by the Federal Reserve. Nonetheless, the financial services firm has diligently undertaken several remedial measures and initiatives to remain afloat, which include divestiture/closure of non-core operations.



Scharf has overhauled some operations post deep review of the units after the scandal. With the streamlining of the branch network, the firm has been mulling divestiture of its asset management business as well.



However, Wells Fargo expects to bear the brunt of asset growth restrictions for a little longer as the company still has work to do for improving its control systems.



Scharf, in a conference recently noted, “We have to do the work”. “I can’t speak for the regulators. They’ll be the ones to determine when the work is done to their satisfaction, but again I can say it’s our priority.” Further, he believes that though the pandemic made work on this aspect more challenging, lifting of consent order is the bank’s priority.



Therefore, expansion in investment banking field is likely to enhance the firm’s profitability and pursue growth opportunities as other investment banks have excelled higher in this market despite the coronavirus mayhem.



Currently, Wells Fargo carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have rallied 16.5%, over the past six months, as compared with the industry’s growth of 27.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Citigroup Inc. (C): Free Stock Analysis Report



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.