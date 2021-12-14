Wells Fargo (WFC), HSBC to Use Blockchain Solution for FX Deals

Wells Fargo & Company WFC and HSBC Bank plc have come together to use a blockchain-based solution for the netting and settlement of matched foreign exchange (FX) transactions. This marks Wells Fargo’s debut in utilizing blockchain technology for the settlement process of cross-border payments.

Both companies will share a settlement ledger to process US dollar, Canadian dollar, British pound sterling and Euro transactions. The companies also plan to expand the platform to settle additional currencies in the near term. The companies expect to add more participants and introduce a central Financial Market Infrastructure (FMI) provider for platform rulebook administration.

Leveraging blockchain technology, the solution offers both banks ongoing real-time transparency of settlement status for matched FX transactions in the relevant currencies. By using Payment-vs-Payment (PvP) settlement, netting will be executed efficiently, reducing settlement risks and costs related to the processing of FX transactions.

Wells Fargo management noted, “We are extremely excited to be collaborating with HSBC on a project which places both organizations at the forefront of blockchain innovation. We believe this will be the first step of many utilizing transformative technology across our industry in the years ahead.”

The solution will aid in the seamless settlement of bilateral cross-border obligations across multiple onshore and offshore currencies. Moreover, extended settlement windows to optimize PvP risk reduction opportunities also enhance operations’ flexibility. Also, given Wells Fargo’s strength in U.S dollar liquidity and a robust franchise in the Americas, the partnership with HSBC is a strategic fit. It will complement the latter’s strength in Europe and Asia’s emerging markets.

