Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Wells Fargo (WFC) closed the most recent trading day at $46.25, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had gained 1.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wells Fargo as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.19, up 35.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.41 billion, up 16.02% from the prior-year quarter.

WFC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $80.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +53.18% and +8.65%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wells Fargo should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.03% lower. Wells Fargo is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Wells Fargo's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.56.

It is also worth noting that WFC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WFC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.