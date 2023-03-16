Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Wells Fargo (WFC) closed the most recent trading day at $39.30, moving +1.16% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had lost 19.01% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 11.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wells Fargo as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Wells Fargo is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.41 billion, up 16.02% from the prior-year quarter.

WFC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $80.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +53.18% and +8.65%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wells Fargo should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Wells Fargo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Wells Fargo currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.54.

Meanwhile, WFC's PEG ratio is currently 0.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

