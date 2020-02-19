Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $47.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had lost 3.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.43%.

WFC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, down 28.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.60 billion, down 9.27% from the prior-year quarter.

WFC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.08 per share and revenue of $79.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.85% and -6.32%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WFC should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% lower within the past month. WFC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that WFC has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.52 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.23.

Also, we should mention that WFC has a PEG ratio of 1.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

