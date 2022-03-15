Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $50.11, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had lost 13.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 5.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Wells Fargo will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Wells Fargo is projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.92 billion, down 0.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $73.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.19% and -5.78%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wells Fargo. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.29% higher within the past month. Wells Fargo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Wells Fargo's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.45. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.37.

Investors should also note that WFC has a PEG ratio of 1.22 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

