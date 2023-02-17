Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $47.49, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had gained 9.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wells Fargo as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Wells Fargo is projected to report earnings of $1.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.41 billion, up 16.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $80.17 billion, which would represent changes of +53.18% and +8.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Wells Fargo. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.03% lower. Wells Fargo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Wells Fargo has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.81 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.81, which means Wells Fargo is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that WFC has a PEG ratio of 0.96 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

