Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $29.16, marking a +1% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had gained 31.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 14.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 11.09%.

WFC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect WFC to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.93 billion, down 9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $72.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of -90.64% and -14.99%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WFC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.76% higher. WFC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, WFC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 70.57. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.2.

Meanwhile, WFC's PEG ratio is currently 7.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

