Wells Fargo (WFC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $80.76, marking a +2.05% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.

The stock of biggest U.S. mortgage lender has risen by 2% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.38% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 1.85%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Wells Fargo in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 14, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.53, marking a 0.66% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.15 billion, up 3.86% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.01 per share and a revenue of $83.38 billion, indicating changes of +11.92% and +1.32%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wells Fargo. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Wells Fargo is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Wells Fargo is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.17. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.26.

One should further note that WFC currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.2. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.