Wells Fargo (WFC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $40.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender had lost 0.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.

Wells Fargo will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, up 62.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.26 billion, up 18.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.69 per share and revenue of $80.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +49.36% and +8.96%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wells Fargo should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.92% lower within the past month. Wells Fargo is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Wells Fargo's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.77.

Also, we should mention that WFC has a PEG ratio of 0.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.