Wells Fargo (WFC) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Wells Fargo (WFC) ending at $54.98, denoting a -0.58% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender witnessed a loss of 4.85% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 0.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Wells Fargo in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.27, marking an 8.63% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $20.38 billion, indicating a 2.27% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.09 per share and revenue of $82.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.26% and -0.34%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Wells Fargo. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.53% lower. Currently, Wells Fargo is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Wells Fargo is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.86. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.1 of its industry.

Meanwhile, WFC's PEG ratio is currently 1.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WFC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WFC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

