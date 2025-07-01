Wells Fargo (WFC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $81.49, marking a +1.71% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.82%.

Shares of the biggest U.S. mortgage lender have appreciated by 7.23% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 3.03%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Wells Fargo in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 15, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.41, indicating a 6.02% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.73 billion, up 0.22% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.85 per share and a revenue of $83.72 billion, indicating changes of +8.94% and +1.72%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Wells Fargo. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. Currently, Wells Fargo is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Wells Fargo's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.69. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.5 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that WFC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.31.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.