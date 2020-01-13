Wells Fargo (WFC) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can Wells Fargo (WFC) outperform in 2020? The troubled bank, which is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday, was a pleasant surprise in the last six months of 2019, climbing about 15%. But is the stock still worth holding?

Still heavy under the scrutiny of regulators and lawmakers, the San Francisco-based bank is in the latter stages of its multi-year efforts to restore its reputation. It still has a ways to go. Baird analyst David George recently downgraded Wells Fargo to Underperform from Neutral, citing valuation concerns amid what he calls “later-cycle risks.” Wells Fargo stock missed out in the rally enjoyed by the financial sector, evidenced by the 32% rise in the KBW Bank Index (KBWB).

The bank, which tapped Charles Scharf, formerly CEO of Bank of New York Mellon, as its new CEO, missed EPS estimates by 11 cents, while beating on revenue. Scharf on Tuesday will need to instill confidence that the bank, this year, can move the bank beyond its various scandals and set a new tone towards growth and stability. It’s the only way to erase doubt as to whether he is the right person to lead Wells Fargo’s continued transformation.

For the three months that ended September, analysts expect Wells Fargo to earn $1.12 per share on revenue of $20.12 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.21 per share on revenue of $20.98 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 6.3% year over year to $4.55 per share, while full-year revenue of $84.66 billion would decline 2% year over year.

While the bank has done an admirable job at cutting costs, on Tuesday it must also show growth in customer accounts as well as in increased lending activity in mortgage and auto loans, among areas. In other words, Wells Fargo has to show it can capitalize on the strength of the consumer to the extent of its peers such JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C). In that regard, it’s not doing as bad as its stock underperformance might suggest.

In the third quarter, although Wells Fargo’s profitability was further pressured by its restructuring, down 23% from a year earlier, there were positive signs of improvement. The bank’s Q3 loan balances totaled $954.9 billion, up $5 billion from the previous quarter. Consumer loans accounted for $5 billion increase, driven by higher real estate mortgages and increased credit card and auto loans. Also solid was the bank’s Q3 net charge-offs (annualized) as a percentage of average total loans of 0.27% which improved on Q2’s 0.28% and 0.29% in Q3 of 2018.

Can the bank continue to improve on these metrics? Wells Fargo will be operating in a low-interest rate environment. As such, investors will want to hear how the bank plans to offset the low rates and grow revenue in mortgage lending and consumer businesses. Analyst will also want an update on the bank’s technology investments aimed at boosting overall profitability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.