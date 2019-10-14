Wells Fargo (WFC) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can Wells Fargo (WFC) finally move past its scandals? The troubled bank, which is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday, has finally taken an important step forward in its multi-year efforts to restore its reputation. But how long will it take?

The San Francisco-based bank has named Charles W. Scharf as its new CEO and president, along with a seat on the board as of Oct. 21. With more than 24 years in leadership roles in the banking and payments industries, Scharf's experience can't be questioned. Formerly the CEO of Bank of New York Mellon (BK), he has a strong track record in initiating and leading change. There's still the question of whether he is the right person at the right time to lead Wells Fargo's continued transformation.

With the bank still heavy under the scrutiny of regulators and lawmakers, there's no question that Scharf, who was CEO of Visa (V), has his work cut out for him. But the fact that he's an outsider will be looked upon favorably against scrutiny, particularly from the view of regulators who have punished Wells Fargo since the uncovering of the 2016 account fraud scandal. Scharf's first task will be to set a new tone towards growth and stability. While the bank is working on cutting costs, on Tuesday, it must also show growth in customer accounts as well as an increase in lending activity among areas.

For the three months that ended September, analysts expect Wells Fargo to earn $1.14 per share on revenue of $21.2 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.13 per share on revenue of $21.94 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 15% year over year to $4.77 per share, while full-year revenue of $83.80 billion would decline 3% year over year.

The stock fell following the second-quarter results in July after the company showed higher-than-expected operating costs driven by increased technology investments. The company has been working to reduce costs by $2 billion for fiscal year 2020. What's more, as with its peers JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo will be operating in a low-interest-rate environment. As such, Wells Fargo's mortgage banking business, which could see higher revenue due to a recent rise in mortgage refinance volume, is poised to benefit from lower rates.

What's more, the recent rise in mortgage refinance activity also bodes well for Wells Fargo's mortgage lending and consumer businesses. Elsewhere, Wells Fargo can continue to invest in technology and scale its digital efforts to improve its operations, which will also help reduce overhead, thus boosting overall profitability. These are among the topics analysts will want to know about on Tuesday.

All told, the troubled bank, which still has a strong underlying business, could be a stop turnaround play for the next 12 to 18 months. Its cost cuts and stock buybacks are among the reasons that earnings per share for the quarter and full-year are still projected to rise despite the lower revenue.

