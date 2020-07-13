Wells Fargo (WFC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Wells Fargo (WFC) is not completely out of the penalty box, even as it has shown drastic operational improvements. The bank not only generated over $4 billion in profits last year, it also improved its efficiency ratio, making it less risky. But it’s still not enough.

Despite passing the Fed’s recent stress test, showing strong capital levels, Wells Fargo was slapped with restrictions such as on dividend payouts. The bank is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday. The Fed’s decision to impose capital restrictions underscores the scrutiny Wells Fargo’s balance continues to be under. The bank has witnessed a significant rise in operating expenses since its scandals of 2016.

During an investor conference in May, the bank’s CEO Charlie Scharf raised concerns over operating expenses, stating “our expenses are way too high.” This would explain why several analysts expect the bank — which has seen its stock price sink 52% year to date — to cut its dividend when it announced Q2 results. Amid coronavirus-induced operating headwinds, the bank is reportedly preparing to reduce its workforce of approximately 263,000 employees.

But despite increasing pressure to firm up its financials, Wells Fargo recently received multiple upgrades due to its valuation. Citing the fact that the stock is trading at 73% of its book value, Evercore analyst John Pancari rated Wells Fargo as Outperform and sees near-term upside to the shares. Investors on Tuesday will, nonetheless, want more clarity on several operating fronts before diving head first into these shares.

For the three months that ended June, analysts expect Wells Fargo to lose 11 cents per share on revenue of $18.43 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.30 per share on revenue of $21.58 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to decline 82% year over year to 71 cents per share, while full-year revenue of $73.03 billion would decline 14% year over year.

As with other bank earnings, the quarterly and full-year projections are going to be downright brutal. The bank’s main goal is to give investors a reason to believe in the long term, beyond the COVID-19 environment. One way to do that is for Well Fargo to grow its assets — the best way to boost its profits with interest rates at such low levels. The bank will need to grow customer accounts, lending activity in mortgage and auto loans.

Over the past few years, Wells Fargo has moved away from several businesses such as home equity loans, jumbo loan refinancing, student lending, among others. These moves has reduced its assets, not grow them. If the bank can (or is allowed to) execute in a growth manner, while also cutting costs, Wells Fargo can restore the some credibility. It can also convince the Fed to reverse its punishment.

All told, as have been the case for some time, a lot has to go right for Wells Fargo to outperform. But given the Street’s low expectations and attractive comps for the next 12 to 18 months, Wells Fargo can be a core holding for investors who are willing to exercise some patience.

