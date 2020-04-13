Wells Fargo (WFC) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Wells Fargo (WFC) is not completely out of the penalty box, but certain Fed-imposed balance sheet restrictions are being lifted amid the coronavirus pandemic. And that should add some tailwinds to a stock that’s already less risky given the litany of operational adjustments the bank has made to correct, and in some cases, prevent prior mishaps.

The troubled bank, which is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Tuesday, has seen its stock surge 22% just in the past week alone, besting the 10% rise in the S&P 500 index. But with the shares still down 38% year to date, Wells Fargo insiders are showing tons of confidence in the company, namely CEO Charlie Scharf who bought $5 million worth of the bank’s stock in March, which is notable particularly at a time when the rest of the world is panicking.

The fact that Scharf, who took over as CEO just last year, is now putting more of his net worth on the line, is a good indicator of the level of confidence he has in the bank’s future. His March transactions are not the only bets that already paying off. The bank last week received a temporary reprieve from the Federal Reserve Board. As part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Wells Fargo is being allowed to make additional loans to small businesses.

Wells Fargo was slapped with growth restrictions after disclosing the creation of millions of fraudulent accounts had been created without customers' knowledge. Prior to the Fed’s decision, Wells Fargo had remained on the sidelines since hitting its previous $10 billion lending capacity for the program. Investors on Tuesday will want to know whether this coronavirus-related “pardon” can provide a boost to long-term growth.

For the three months that ended March, analysts expect Wells Fargo to earn 41 cents per share on revenue of $19.31 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.20 per share on revenue of $21.61 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to decline 30% year over year to $2.81 per share, while full-year revenue of $77.33 billion would decline 9.1% year over year.

As with other bank earnings, the quarterly and full-year projections are going to be downright brutal. Wells Fargo’s projected 30% EPS decline for FY20 is among the lowest. At the same time, Scharf — who was trained under JPMorgan’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon — has a plan to turn things around. At the onset, Scharf is working to restore the bank’s credibility, growing customer accounts, lending activity in mortgage and auto loans, while cutting costs at the same time.

The bank’s efforts in these areas, combined with the massive monetary and fiscal stimulus by the Federal Reserve, which last week injected another $2.3 trillion to into the economy via the aforementioned PPP to help businesses and local governments, serve as a tailwind. As with other banks, Wells Fargo is being tasked to make these loans, from which it will generate transaction fees and interest. That translates to consistent revenue and profit growth for the bank.

All told, assuming Wells Fargo continues to earn a decent percentage on net assets via these loans, this makes WFC stock — priced at just seven times earnings — a tremendous bargain. It seems its CEO, who has been actively buying the stock, has already figured this out.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.