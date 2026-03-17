Is Wells Fargo Well-Positioned to Sustain Its Capital Return Strategy?

Wells Fargo & Company WFC maintains a disciplined capital distribution approach, aiming to return value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

After clearing the Federal Reserve’s 2025 stress test, the company raised its common stock dividend by 12.5% in July 2025, to 45 cents per share. Over the past five years, the company has increased its dividend six times.

WFC has a five-year annualized dividend growth rate of 29.3% and a payout ratio of 29%. The company currently offers a dividend yield of 2.4%. Rather than pursuing aggressive hikes, the company has prioritized a steady and sustainable dividend policy, which strengthens its long-term financial position and supports investor confidence.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Wells Fargo & Company dividend-yield-ttm | Wells Fargo & Company Quote

Apart from dividends, Wells Fargo has been actively executing share repurchases. In April 2025, its board of directors authorized an additional $40-billion share repurchase program, following the $30-billion authorization announced in July 2023. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had remaining authority to repurchase up to $29.7 billion of common stock.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Wells Fargo’s long-term debt was $174.7 billion. However, short-term borrowings were $251 billion. The company has a strong liquidity position, with a liquidity coverage ratio of 119% as of Dec. 31, 2025, which has exceeded its regulatory minimum of 100%. Its liquid assets (including cash and due from banks, as well as interest-earning deposits with banks) totaled $174.2 billion as of the same date.

The bank also maintains long-term issuer investment-grade credit ratings of A+, A1 and BBB+ from Fitch, Moody’s and S&P Global, respectively. Thus, given the solid credit profile and liquidity position, Wells Fargo will be able to meet its near-term debt obligations, even if the economic situation worsens.

WFC’s consistent dividends, active share repurchases and disciplined payout strategy reflect strong capital management and financial stability. Backed by solid liquidity and a steady earnings base, it is well-positioned to sustain capital distribution activities and reinforce investor confidence in its long-term prospects.

WFC’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Wells Fargo shares have rallied 6.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 24%.

Price Performance



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At present, WFC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Do WFC’s Peers Maintain Disciplined Capital Distribution?

Similar to WFC, its peers, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC and Citigroup, Inc. C, are well-positioned to continue maintaining a disciplined capital distribution approach, supported by a solid liquidity position and consistent earnings strength.

In July 2025, PNC Financial announced a 6% increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.70 per share. Over the past five years, the company has raised its dividend five times, delivering an annualized growth rate of 7.8%.

PNC also has a share repurchase plan in place. As of Dec. 31, 2025, nearly 35 million shares remained available under the authorization. Management expects to repurchase $600-$700 million worth of shares in the first quarter of 2026.

Citigroup hiked its dividend 7.1% to 60 cents per share post clearing the Fed's 2025 stress test. Over the past five years, the company has increased its dividend three times with an annualized dividend growth rate of 3.4%.

Beyond dividends, C has a share repurchase program in place. As of Dec. 31, 2025, $6.8 billion worth of authorization remained available.

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Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.