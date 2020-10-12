Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 13, 2020

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.072 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ERH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.5, the dividend yield is 6.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERH was $12.5, representing a -21.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.97 and a 66.42% increase over the 52 week low of $7.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ERH Dividend History page.

