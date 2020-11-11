Dividends
ERH

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ERH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.39% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.74, the dividend yield is 6.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERH was $12.74, representing a -20.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.97 and a 69.64% increase over the 52 week low of $7.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ERH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ERH

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular