Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ERH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.75% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.36, the dividend yield is 5.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERH was $14.36, representing a -1.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.58 and a 29.14% increase over the 52 week low of $11.12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ERH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

