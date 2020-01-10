Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2020

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.079 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ERH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERH was $14.14, representing a -1.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.39 and a 19.83% increase over the 52 week low of $11.80.

