Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 12, 2021

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ERH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ERH was $12.81, representing a -19.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.97 and a 70.57% increase over the 52 week low of $7.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ERH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.